Obituary: Patricia (Doherty) Agresta, 67, of Derby, formerly of Stratford

Patricia (Doherty) Agresta, 67, of Derby, formerly of Stratford, retired from Yale University, wife of James Agresta, died June 28, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer.

Born March 7, 1950, in Bridgeport, daughter of the late Joseph and Ann (Hoole) Doherty.

Besides her husband, survivors include daughter, Michelle Lawson, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, four siblings, Mary Hildreth, Joann Cremin, Thomas and Joseph Doherty and many nieces and nephews.

Services: Friday, July 14, 10:30 a.m., Saint James Church, 2070 Main St., Stratford. Calling hours: 10-10:30 a.m., before the service at the church.

Memorial contributions: Ovarian Cancer Research Fund Alliance, PO Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141.