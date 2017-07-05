Familiar foes in 4th District

The 2017 election season in Stratford was bound to be interesting with the mayor’s seat and all 10 spots on the Town Council up for grabs.
Now the ex-wife of a current Town Council member plans to run against him for the 4th District Democratic nomination.
Indiana Susaña announced at Monday’s Town Council meeting that she will seek the Town Council seat in this year’s election. She will run against her former husband, current Councilman David Harden, for the Democratic nod.
During her comments at the council’s public forum, Susaña said she plans to fight for the families and children all over town and the 4th District to make a better Stratford.
Susaña added that Harden has gone against the promises he made to 4th District residents when she traveled the district with him as he campaigned.
“We’re truly looking at the change that has been promised to us election after election and nothing has been done yet. Everything is still the same. I hope that…I can be part of that and be able to help in making better decisions for our community and the Town of Stratford,” Susaña said.
Susaña, who already serves on the town’s Beautification Committee, filed her paperwork to seek the office on Monday, according to Town Clerk Susan Pawluk.
Harden announced earlier this year that he would seek a second term on the Town Council. He had initially considered a run for mayor. Harden said he implores his ex-wife to run.
“We have a host of bright and new candidates this year and so we’re looking forward to that,” he said. “I think we need these things to help the town manage well, so good luck.”
Harden and Susaña divorced on April 11.
The mayoral field on the Democratic side is already packed. Democratic Town Committee Chairman Stephanie Philips, Board of Education Vice Chairman Len Petruccelli and Zoning Commissioner Joe Paul have filed paperwork to run for the town’s top office. All three are expected to be on the ballot for a primary in September.
State Rep. Laura Hoydick is on the ticket to run for the Republican nomination. While she is the only GOP candidate so far, former councilman Sandra Zalik is still exploring the idea of a mayoral run.
All will be trying to supplant John Harkins, who announced in March that he will not seek a third term.
The Town Council races are filling up as well. In addition to Harden, Council Chairman and 1st District Councilman Beth Daponte and 5th District Councilman Greg Cann have filed papers to seek reelection. Also among the filers are:
John Rich, who will challenge Daponte for the 1st District Democratic nod; Angela Capinera, who will run for the 7th District council seat through the Green Party; Daniel Cook, who will run as a petitioning candidate for the 5th District seat; and Adam Brill, who will run for the Democratic nomination for the 8th District.