Shakespeare Academy begins fourth season

Stratford is again alive with the sound of Shakespeare as 14 college students from around the United States and abroad began classes June 26 as part of the fourth season of the Shakespeare Academy @ Stratford ([email protected] ).

Founded by Stratford-based charity The Mighty Quinn Foundation, the theater training program will be in residence on the grounds of Shakespeare Theatre property for six weeks this summer.

Students train in Shakespeare performance and ensemble theater-making as part of an immersive, ensemble-based course of study.

Artistic Director Brian McManamon invites the public to attend free public performances of Measure for Measure and The Tempest in rotating repertory on the theater grounds from July 29 through Aug. 6. McManamon will direct Measure for Measure, and Guest Director Jessi D. Hill will direct The Tempest. The Stratford community is also welcome to visit [email protected] on the evenings of July 14 and July 21, when students will perform work-in-progress showings, also free and open to the public.

“After an inspiring and deeply rewarding first season, I could not be more excited to return for my second year as artistic director of the Shakespeare Academy @ Stratford. I look forward to welcoming another brave, generous and spirited ensemble with a passion for Shakespeare and a love for theater making. Together we will create a family of bold theater artists, game to collide fearlessly with one another, becoming pilgrims in this brave new world.”

The 14 students in the 2017 ensemble are: Mark Ashin (Kenyon College), Charlotte Burke (Middlesex University), William Chen (Pomona College), Daniel Flick (University of Michigan), Gina Fonseca (Boston University), Corneilus Franklin (New York University), Mayelin Geraldino (CUNY Queens College), Meaghan Johnson (SUNY Purchase College), Shana Laski (Wesleyan University), Chris Portley (University of North Texas), Ellis Sargeant (University of Notre Dame), Madeline Seidman (Williams College), Oliver Shoulson (Yale University), and Robert Solomon (Georgia Institute of Technology).

Visiting master class teachers include Zachary Fine, Andrew Wade, Anne Tofflemire, Fay Simpson, Ron Carlos, Joan Frost, Rachel Jett, David Chandler, and Ted Van Greithuysen. Frost and Van Griethuysen are both residents of Stratford.

Four graduates of the program’s 2017 ensemble have returned to Stratford this summer to form the third [email protected] Alumni Company. This year, the Alumni Company is under the guidance of the Mighty Quinn Foundation’s Community & Educational Outreach Director Tia James. From July 8 to July 22 the group will tour a 4-person production of The Two Gentlemen of Verona they created and produced throughout Connecticut and up and down the east coast. The 2017 Alumni Company members are Kaitlyn Fowler (Washington College), Steven Miles (University of Missouri-Kansas City), Chandler Vance (Asbury University), and Bridget Wagar (Point Park University). All four performed in [email protected] productions of Love’s Labour’s Lost and Richard III on the theater grounds last summer.

The Mighty Quinn Foundation is a Stratford-based 501(c)(3) charity dedicated to enhancing the experiences of young people in education and the arts. The Foundation honors the passion for learning and love of theater of Quinn Rooney, a Stratford resident who passed away from a rare form of brain cancer in 2012 at age 19.

For more information on Shakespeare Academy @ Stratford, including forthcoming performance dates and the Alumni Company’s The Two Gentlemen of Verona tour information, visit shakespeareacademystratford.org.