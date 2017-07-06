If you have observed the Stratford Town Council’s seemingly endless talks to come up with a budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year, you have seen some pretty alarming behavior. Council members shouting at one another and over one another. Accusations that each side won’t negotiate. Meetings running late into the wee hours of the next day.

It’s all been discussed by town residents, many who have said that it’s embarrassing. One response to our Twitter feed suggested that Stratford has become an embarrassment throughout Fairfield County. Comments on other social media platforms have said it’s become so nasty that former residents are happy that they no longer live in Stratford.

As of this writing, Stratford’s top board has yet to finalize a budget for the new fiscal year. Two budgets, both which would have maintained the 38.99 mill rate, were vetoed by Mayor John Harkins for being, in his words, fiscally irresponsible. Council members opposed to a tax rate increase have said Harkins is improperly using money from enterprise funds to cover the municipal budget. They have also said there’s too much “fat” on the town side of the budget. Those council members, sometimes referred to as “hardliners,” believe the municipal side of the budget should undergo deep staff and financial cuts. And of course accusations of politics have flown as we inch closer to what will be an intense election season this fall.

There’s nothing wrong with having lively debate in town government. It’s happened in other towns all over Connecticut and the United States. People from different parties or even other parts of towns have conflicting ideas on how town resources should be allocated. What do we give to the Department of Public Works? The Board of Education? The Registrar of Voters office? The Assessor’s office? Different people have different priorities.

Those priorities, however, should not give way to nastiness and shouting so much that debate isn’t productive.

Maybe a budget will have finally passed by the time this paper hits the newsstand. That will be good news for residents who will have some idea of what they will need to pay. It will also be good for Stratford’s top board to focus on other pressing matters, including the fate of the Shakespeare Theatre.

In the future, let’s hope we can see some civility from the Town Council. It’s OK to disagree without being disagreeable, including on social media. Snipping at each other may bring short-term satisfaction, but it likely won’t produce the results that move a town forward.

Here’s hoping the Town Council members can speak their piece in peace going forward and leave a good example for the new members who may join the council in December.