Obituary: Francis J. Lebinski, 87, of Stratford

Francis J. Lebinski, 87, of Stratford, retired foreman for Raymark, husband of Elizabeth Slovensky Lebinski, died July 2, at home.

Born in Bridgeport on Feb. 10, 1930 to the late Joseph and Josephine (Malezewski) Lebinski; U.S. Marine Corp, Korean War.

Besides his wife, survivors include sons, John Lebinski and his wife, Brenda of Sandy Hook, and Paul Lebinski and his wife, Karen Evans of Beacon Falls, three grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by son, Francis Lebinski Jr., and cousin, Vincent Lipinski.

Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford.