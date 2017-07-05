Stratford Star

Stratford Rotary Club holds annual meeting, installation dinner

By Stratford Star on July 5, 2017 in Business, Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, People · 0 Comments

The Stratford Rotary Club held its annual meeting and installation dinner on June 28, at The Blue Goose Restaurant. Incoming President Jeff Krause presented the club's first Community Partner award to Larry LaConte, one of the owners of Vazzano's Four Seasons. Vazzano's was recognized for its many contributions to the club, including hosting its annual Rib Night, and donating its restaurant and all the food for the yearly Dr. Seuss Breakfast fund-raiser. To the right is outgoing President Lou Perno.

The Stratford Rotary Club held its annual meeting and installation dinner on June 28, at The Blue Goose Restaurant. Incoming President Jeff Krause presented the club’s first Community Partner award to Larry LaConte, one of the owners of Vazzano’s Four Seasons. Vazzano’s was recognized for its many contributions to the club, including hosting its annual Rib Night, and donating its restaurant and all the food for the yearly Dr. Seuss Breakfast fund-raiser. To the right is outgoing President Lou Perno.

The Stratford Rotary Club inducted its newest member, Paul Tavares, at its annual dinner at the Blue Goose Restaurant. Newly elected President Jeff Krause administered the oath to Tavares with Lou Perno and Tavares' sponsor, Stephanie Philips, standing by.

The Stratford Rotary Club inducted its newest member, Paul Tavares, at its annual dinner at the Blue Goose Restaurant. Newly elected President Jeff Krause administered the oath to Tavares with Lou Perno and Tavares’ sponsor, Stephanie Philips, standing by.

Related posts:

  1. Jerome Roberts named Pacific House Employee of the Year
  2. Sterling House distributes food for Thanksgiving
  3. Trumbull Computer Users Group meet tonight with guest speaker open to the public
  4. Audubon CT holds Environmental Leadership Awards benefit

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post St. Mark School names fourth quarter honor students Next Post Wooster Middle School names fourth quarter honor students
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress