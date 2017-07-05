Stratford Rotary Club holds annual meeting, installation dinner

The Stratford Rotary Club held its annual meeting and installation dinner on June 28, at The Blue Goose Restaurant. Incoming President Jeff Krause presented the club’s first Community Partner award to Larry LaConte, one of the owners of Vazzano’s Four Seasons. Vazzano’s was recognized for its many contributions to the club, including hosting its annual Rib Night, and donating its restaurant and all the food for the yearly Dr. Seuss Breakfast fund-raiser. To the right is outgoing President Lou Perno.
The Stratford Rotary Club inducted its newest member, Paul Tavares, at its annual dinner at the Blue Goose Restaurant. Newly elected President Jeff Krause administered the oath to Tavares with Lou Perno and Tavares’ sponsor, Stephanie Philips, standing by.