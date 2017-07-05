Stratford Star

Volunteers sought for MS, insomnia study

By HAN Network on July 5, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

The Yale-Griffin Prevention Research Center and Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Center, both located at Griffin Hospital, 130 Division St., Derby, are seeking volunteers for a study on Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and insomnia.

The study will involve using mindfulness meditation to address insomnia. Volunteers will receive $200.

To participate, volunteers must have a diagnosis of MS and suffer from chronic insomnia, come to Griffin Hospital for three assessments throughout the study, be willing to attend a weekly, two-hour training session for eight weeks and wear a Fitbit activity monitor (provided to volunteers).

For information, call Sue at 203-732-1265, ext. 220 or Rockiy at ext. 300.

