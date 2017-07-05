Let’s get moving on the Army Engine Plant

To the Editor:

It was great to see the re-opening of the Cricket Car Hop. Congratulations to the new owners and I wish them success. You probably have great memories from when the old Cricket hot dog stand was open. Mine is of the days when the Stratford Army Engine Plant was operating and the whole town was flourishing.

The closing of this plant drastically eroded Stratford’s tax base – and too many jobs were lost.

Today, this plant sits vacant and contaminated. It’s a favorite photo-op target for the current mayor and his empty promises of redevelopment.

Yes, it is great to see the Cricket come back, but we need real economic growth in town.

Over the next few weeks, I plan to meet with U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro. I’ll share my plans to finally get movement on the cleanup and development of the SAEP’s 78 acres of brownfield.

For starters I will:

Confirm the specifics of the delay. Let’s get the facts out in the open.

Negotiate and resolve the gridlock. If we share a goal, we can work with other parties to achieve it.

Be open about any environmental impact and compliance to the plan of conservation and development and zoning. We should make sure we know what we’re getting into and that it makes sense.

I hope you’ll share and support my plans when they are finalized.

I can assure you, if you think it’s time for “not business as usual”, we can work to develop our assets wisely. We can bring jobs back to Stratford and get your property taxes down.

Will you help me stop the “Business as Usual” political gridlock?

Joe Paul