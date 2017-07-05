East Bridgeport Rail Yard surrounding roads travel restriction

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is announcing that there will be travel restrictions on Williston Street between Union Avenue and Seaview Street in Bridgeport from July 5, 2017 through July 9, 2018.

The project consists of the installation of new manholes and drainage lines down the north side of Williston Street. The drainage system will then head north on Union Avenue before then heading back to the east into the rail yard. The Notice to Proceed was June 1, 2016, and the start segment of Stage 1 of the project is scheduled to begin on July 5, 2017 and stages 1A, 2 and 3 to follow subsequently. The project completion date will be on July 9, 2018 which includes one winter shutdown.

DOT Project No. 0301-0167 was awarded to Empire Paving Inc. at a cost of $2,874,705.31 on March 1, 2017 and is scheduled to be completed July 9, 2018.

Lane closure information

Effective on or about July 5, 2017, until July 9, 2018, travel restrictions will be established on Williston Street and Union Avenue. Construction signs will be posted for local residents and businesses. Commuter and the traveling public can expect the Stage 1 single lane alternating traffic on Williston Street starting on July 5, 2017. No parking on Williston and a sidewalk closure will be in effect on the north side of Williston Street starting on July 5, 2017. Signage will be in place directing pedestrians to the opened section of sidewalks on the South side of Williston Street.

The work will also travel north on Union Avenue to the entrance of the East Bridgeport Rail Yard. The travel restriction will be in effect Wednesday July 5, 2017, until late July 9, 2018, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Police officers will be on site directing traffic. The lane restriction is necessary to allow for the installation of a drainage system for the East Bridgeport Rail Yard.