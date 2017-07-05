Safety improvements on Route 108 in Stratford and Trumbull

The Connecticut Department of Transportation’s (Department) Office of Engineering is developing plans to provide safety and operational improvements on Route 108 (Nichols Avenue) at Silver Lane and Armory Road in the towns of Trumbull and Stratford.

The project involves widening Route 108 to include two through lanes and a left-turn lane in both directions, and the installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Route 108 with Silver Lane and Armory Road.

The present schedule indicates that the design will be completed in fall 2019, with construction anticipated to start in spring 2020, assuming acceptance of the project, availability of funding and receipt of any required right-of-way and environmental permits. This project will be undertaken with 90% federal funds and 10% state funds.

It is the Department’s policy to keep the public informed and involved when such projects are undertaken. It is important that the community share its concerns with the Department to assist in the project’s development. A public informational meeting will be conducted upon the completion of the preliminary design. At this time, it is not anticipated that a formal public hearing will be necessary.

Anyone interested in receiving information on this project may do so by contacting William Britnell, P.E., Principal Engineer, at 860-594-3274 or by email at [email protected]; make reference to State Project No.0144-0196.