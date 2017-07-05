The Stratford Post 42 American Legion Senior 19U baseball team countered a three-run rally by Zone 2 rival Milford in the top of the seventh by scoring three times in the home half of the frame to win an 8-7 decision at Penders Field on July 3.

Manager Mike Della Vecchia’s team improved to 11-4 with the victory.

Stratford will host Milford Thursday at 5:45.

North Haven visits Sunday at 10 a.m.

Milford scored three in the top of the seventh on RBI singles by Jeremiah Bravo, Nick Lombardo and Mark Germanese.

In the bottom of the frame, Stratford loaded the bases with no outs on a hit batter and two singles.

Rich Starkey then won the game on a bases-clearing triple.

Bravo had three hits and three RBIs for Milford.

Starkey had three hits and three RBIs for Stratford.

In the Stratford first, Connor Anstis led off the game with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Neil Velasquez.

In the second, Anstis singled home two runs.

In Milford’s third they scored three unearned runs on a sacrifice fly by Kevin Lanese and a two-run single by Bravo.

Stratford got an unearned run in the home third.

Anthony Herman doubled and scored on an error.

Milford got an unearned run in the sixth on a double by Lombardo, who later scored on an error. In Stratford’s sixth, they loaded the bases and Velasquez was hit by a pitch to go up 5-4.