The Stratford Brakettes saw victory seized from their grasp by the Ohio Lasers Sunday in the championship game of the Aunt Rosie’s Invitational at the Amherst Girls Softball Complex.

After breaking a scoreless tie on Abby Abramson’s RBI double in the top of the seventh, the Lasers reached ace Brakettes pitcher Brandice Balschmiter (5-1) for two runs in the bottom of the inning to win the title.

Going 4-1 in the tournament, the Brakettes ended a lengthy layoff.

They open an eight-game homestand Thursday night against Team CT in a 7 p.m. doubleheader at Frank DeLuca Hall of Fame Field.

On Friday, they face the TC Futures of Poughkeepsie at 7 before the Maryland Chill provides the opposition Saturday at 7 and Sunday at 10 a.m.

“We started to come together as a team in Buffalo,” said Manager John Stratton. “Prior to the tournament we hadn’t played in fifteen days. Our bats started to work and the pitching was good throughout the tournament.”

It looked like the Brakettes were en route to another championship, as they broke through against the Ohio Lasers with a run in the top of the seventh inning, thanks to a walk to Jolie Duffner, Lauren Pitney’s sacrifice bunt and Abramson’s one-out double to the left center field fence.

However, the euphoria was short lived as the Lasers reached Balschmiter for two runs in the home seventh, the clincher coming with a two-out single to left field.

Prior to the loss, the Brakettes posted two pool play victories.

They beat the Quebec Rebelles, the Canadian Junior Olympic team, with a 4-3, come-from behind win, scoring all their last three innings after trailing 3-0.

On Saturday night, the Brakettes blanked the Amherst (N.Y.) Avalanche 4-0 on a three-hit, nine-strikeout effort by Balschmiter.

In Sunday’s bracket play the Brakettes opened with a 6-2 win over the Amherst Lightning, before taking a 10-4 rematch with the Avalanche in the semifinals.

Brittany Younan’s RBI single drove in Casey Harding with the winning run in the bottom of the seventh against the Rebelles. Nicole Williams picked up the win, allowing only four hits.

Denis drove in three runs and Younan one in the first triumph over the Avalanche, with Balschmiter tossing a three-hit, nine-strikeout shutout.

Courtney Cashman had two hit in the win over the New York Diamond Girls, with Williams (4-1) earning the win.

In the semifinals, Abramson earned her first win with the aid of a six-run first inning. Denis, Duffner, Abramson and Cashman all had two hits.