Early fireworks at Town Council

What was intended to be a short Town Council meeting before the Independence Day holiday became a continuing budget debate that ended with no spending appropriation for the 2017-18 fiscal year.

It also featured some indoor fireworks in the form of a shouting match that led to two councilors leaving the council chambers temporarily.

After nearly three hours of discussions, eight councilors failed to approve a spending appropriation that was needed to let the town continue its normal operations and to send out tax bills.

But four council members voted against the appropriation, which is equal to the $215.3-million spending plan approved for the last fiscal year plus about $6 million for contractual increases for municipal and Board of Education employees.

Town Attorney Chris Hodgson and Chief Administrative Officer Chris Tymniak maintained that the appropriation needed to pass for the town to continue its operations. Tymniak said the town would likely run out of money by next month if an appropriation wasn’t passed. Tymniak emphasized that Stratford is “in a state of emergency.”

That did not satisfy some of the hardliners who insisted that residents could not take another tax hike. Second District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner, 5th District Councilman Greg Cann and 10th District Councilman Tina Manus maintained that they could not vote for an appropriation without knowing what financial impact it would have on residents. Farrington-Posner maintained his stance that he will not vote for any budget that increases taxes.

The appropriation would have allowed the town to send out tax bills that would have been more than the 38.99 mills. Manus said based on her calculations that the tax rate would rise to about 40.25 mills under the appropriation.

Cann said it would be “unconscionable” for the town to vote on the budget not knowing what the tax bill will be.

Prior to the vote, Mayor John Harkins said it was simple: Those who vote for the appropriation want Stratford to operate, while those who would vote against it did not want the town to operate.

Council Minority Leader Vincent Chase accused Cann and the hardliners of grandstanding.

“We’ve gotten to the point now where this is all theater,” Chase said.

After Chase’s grandstanding remark, someone from the audience hissed at him. Council Chairman Beth Daponte called for the person to be removed from council chambers. Manus objected, saying the public had a right to be heard.

That led to the most explosive portion of the meeting. Fourth District Councilman David Harden got up from his chair and berated Manus, calling the fellow Democrat a “bully.”

“You pull this town apart, ranting and raving on Facebook about nonsense! You should be ashamed of yourself and the crowd of people that walk behind you should be ashamed of themselves!” he said.

Farrington-Posner and Manus left the council chambers during Harden’s rant, with Farrington-Posner questioning Daponte’s decision to have an elderly resident kicked out instead of “the council member who was screaming and acting like an [expletive].”

Manus followed, saying, “when you’re ready to conduct business in a calm manner, I’ll come back.”

Manus and Farrington-Posner returned and the appropriation vote failed.

After a recess, the Town Council resumed and Manus called to have the failed vote reconsidered. Talks were then reopened, but Farrington-Posner then called for the appropriation to be tabled until Wednesday. That vote failed 5-3.

After a second vote on the appropriation failed with a 4-4 draw, the meeting ended at 11:28 a.m. nearly three hours after it began.

Daponte announced after the meeting that the councilors will have a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Board of Education offices at 1000 East Broadway. The council is set to consider a $219.49-million proposed budget and a 39.70 proposed mill rate.

