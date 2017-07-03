Readers Theatre Showcase continues at Stratford Library

The Stratford Library and Square One Theatre Company continues Readers Theatre Summer Showcase 2017, the annual series of live, staged readings of new plays, with Michelle Kholos Brooks and Kelly Younger’s romantic comedy, Kalamazoo on Thursday, July 6, at 7 p.m. The theatre reading, which is the fourth of seven scheduled readings in the play series, is free and open to the public.

Peg and Irv, two quirky but endearing baby-boomers, bravely venture into the world of modern dating. But when these opposites attract, they discover love isn’t any easier the second time around. Winner of the Riva Shiner Comedy Award, Kalamazoo is a romantic comedy about life’s second act and learning you’re never too old to be young.

Taking part in the library reading are Alice McMahon of Ridgefield and Frank Smith of Milford. Tom Holehan of Stratford, artistic director of Square One, will stage the reading.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for general seating. No reservations will be taken. The reading is recommended for adult audiences.

For more information, call 203-385-4162.