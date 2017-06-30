Stratford Post 42 scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to turn back American Legion Zone 2 baseball rival Hamden, 5-4, on Thursday at Penders Field.

Stratford (8-3) loaded the bases in its last bat on singles by Adam Wojenski, Connor Anstis and Zach Piroh.

Hamden (6-5) pulled their infield in, and Anthony Herman hit a grounder to second but the throw home was wild which allowed Anstis to score the winning run.

Hamden scored two unearned runs in the top of the first off starter and winner pitcher Jonathan Brooks on two infield errors and a triple by Mike Ferrett.

In the second, Ferrett singled home Avery Shugrue who had tripled to make it 3-0.

Stratford scored two in the bottom of the frame.

Singles by Herman, Brooks and Christian Bradley loaded the bases for Rich Starkey, who hit a sacrifice fly.

Wojenski then singled and Brooks scored on an outfield error.

Stratford went ahead 4-3 in the fourth on a two-run double by Anstis.

Hamden tied it in the sixth on a triple by Anthony Sitro and a sacrifice fly by Eli LaTorraca.

HAMDEN 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 4 – 5 – 2 (6-5)

STRATFORD 0 2 0 2 0 0 1 5 – 9 – 3 (8-3)

BATTERIES: (H) Brendan Kirck (L) & Ron Desroches, Stephen Richetelli (4)

(S) Jonathan Brooks (W, 1-1) & Patrick Browne