Stratford Star

Stratford rallies in seventh to post 5-4 Legion win

By Stratford Star on June 30, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Stratford Post 42 scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to turn back American Legion Zone 2 baseball rival Hamden, 5-4, on Thursday at Penders Field.

Stratford (8-3) loaded the bases in its last bat on singles by Adam Wojenski, Connor Anstis and Zach Piroh.

Hamden (6-5) pulled their infield in, and Anthony Herman hit a grounder to second but the throw home was wild which allowed Anstis to score the winning run.

Hamden scored two unearned runs in the top of the first off starter and winner pitcher Jonathan Brooks on two infield errors and a triple by Mike Ferrett.

In the second, Ferrett singled home Avery Shugrue who had tripled to make it 3-0.

Stratford scored two in the bottom of the frame.

Singles by Herman, Brooks and Christian Bradley loaded the bases for Rich Starkey, who hit a sacrifice fly.

Wojenski then singled and Brooks scored on an outfield error.

Stratford went ahead 4-3 in the fourth on a two-run double by Anstis.

Hamden tied it in the sixth on a triple by Anthony Sitro and a sacrifice fly by Eli LaTorraca.

HAMDEN        2    1    0    0    0    1    0            4  – 5 – 2    (6-5)

STRATFORD   0    2    0    2    0    0    1            5 –  9 – 3    (8-3)

BATTERIES:  (H)  Brendan Kirck (L) & Ron Desroches, Stephen Richetelli (4)

                 (S)  Jonathan Brooks (W, 1-1) & Patrick Browne

Related posts:

  1. Russo shuts out Hamden in Legion baseball
  2. Stratford loses to Hamden
  3. Baseball: Stratford Legion upended by Hamden
  4. Stratford Legion sweeps West Haven in doubleheader

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Stratford taking money from residents
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress