Stratford Post 42 defeated Hamden Post 88, 6-2, in Zone 2 baseball on Wednesday.

Adam Wojenski went the distance for manager Mike Della Vecchia, allowing two runs in the home fourth.

Zach Dunkel had four hits and Wojenski three to lead a 12-hit attack.

Stratford (7-3) scored a run in the second on a lead off double by Anthony Herman and an RBI single by Wojenski.

In the fourth, they scored two runs, as Christian Bradley reached on an error, Wojenski singled then Dunkel and Connor Anstis had RBI singles.

Stratford scored three in fifth on a two-run triple by Rich Starkey and a RBI single by Dunkel.

STRATFORD 0 1 0 2 3 0 0 6 – 12 – 0 (7-3)

HAMDEN 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 2 – 4 – 3 (6-4)

BATTERIES: (S) Adam Wojenski (W, 1-0) & Zach Dunkel

(H) Mike Ferrett (L), Mark Durwin (6) & Stephen Richetelli