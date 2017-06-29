Stratford Recreation Department programs for youth and adults

Stratford Recreation Department, Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, 203-385-4052, townofstratford.com/recreation.

Professor Egghead summer camp

The Stratford Recreation Department is still accepting registration for Professor Egghead Camp. Professor Egghead is a hands on interactive science program for 3-6 years of age. Fee is $195 for one week from 9-noon. Registration is through June 30. Camp weeks are: July 17-21 Science Inventors at Birdseye Complex; July 24-28 Astronauts at Birdseye Complex; July 31-Aug 4 Egghead Doctors at Flood School; Aug. 7-11 Egghead Detectives at Flood School; Aug. 14-18 Egghead Secret Agents at Birdseye Complex.

Multi sport camps

The Stratford Recreation Department is now taking registration until June 30 for US Sports Institute Sport Camp. Multi Sport Camp is open to youth ages 5-12, and is held Monday-Friday at Birdseye Complex beginning July 10-July 14. Campers will experience over 15 different sports from around the world with the US Sports Institute, promoting good sportsmanship, teamwork and most of all fun. Technical instruction and realistic game situations offered in athletics, bocce, cricket, football, handball, lacrosse, netball, rugby, soccer, volleyball, world cup and more. T-shirts and certificates included. Full-day and a half-day program. There are three options: Half day program 9-12:30, $169. Half-day program from 1-4 is $139 Full day program from 9-4 is $199. Register through June 30.

Sport camps

Sports camps are open to boys and girls entering grades 1-8. Each week features a different sport. Check website for information. Soccer, tennis, football, cheerleading, softball, baseball, basketball, cheerleading, lacrosse, volleyball, track, dance and golf. Camps are 9-noon. $55 for one camp, $50 for the second camp, and $45 per camp for the third camp.

Boston Pops Fireworks

Bus trip to Boston for the Fireworks Spectacular Tuesday, July 4. Trip highlights include the award-winning Grucci family pyrotechnics while listening to the Boston POPS and guest artists. Cost is $79 for residents and $84 for nonresidents. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad Street in the early afternoon and return after midnight. Registration is available online at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Summer sunset concert series

The Stratford Recreation Department presents the Summer Sunset Concert Series Tuesdays, at 7 p.m., on the Paradise Green, unless otherwise noted.

The Tony Ferrigno Band plays classic rock and blues Thursday, July 6; rain date July 12.

The Stratford Community Band returns Tuesday, July 11; rain date July 13.

Country Band Gunsmoke Tuesday, July 18; rain date July 20.

Alpaca Gnomes play original rock ‘n roll Tuesday, July 25; rain date July 27. A free moon bounce will be featured.

On the One plays R&B Tuesday, Aug. 1; rain date Aug. 3.

The Royal Kings, DooWop Band Tuesday Aug. 8; rain date Aug. 10.

The Pocket Full of Soul Tuesday, Aug. 15; rain date Aug. 17. A free moon bounce is featured.

The Coastal Chordsmen Barbershop Choir Tuesday, Aug. 22; rain date Aug. 24.

The Airborne Jazz Band Tuesday, Aug. 29; rain date Thursday, Aug. 31.

Big Beat Band plays 50s and 60s music Tuesday, Sept. 5; rain date Sept. 7.

The public is invited to attend these free concerts. Parking on the Green is prohibited. Attendees may bring a blanket or lawn chair. Other sponsors are Milford Bank and the Arts Commission.

Lower Housatonic River Walk

Exploring Natural Stratford, a series of free nature walks in Stratford continues Saturday, July 8, from 8-10 a.m., the Dock parking lot to Bonds Dock. Learn about local birdlife. Led by Connecticut Master Wildlife Conservationist. Registration is through July 7.

Flood Pool

Open swim and lane laps Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 6-7 and 7-8 p.m. Adult swims Tuesdays, Thursday and Friday, 8-9 p.m. and Saturday, 1-2 p.m. Open swims Saturdays, 2-3 and 3-4 p.m. Adult fee is $2 and youth 18 and under and seniors 62 and over $1.

Karate

Stratford Recreation Department is offering karate classes for ages 4-adult for residents and nonresidents. Classes started May 3. Superior Karate offers a family discount; Chris Sansonetti, 203-556-8154, superiorkarate.net.

Martha’s Vineyard

Trip to Martha’s Vineyard Saturday, July 8 includes round-trip ferry transportation from Woods Hole to Oak Bluff and an island tour with a local guide. Cost is $129 for residents and $134 for nonresidents. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day.

Yankees vs. Red Sox

Bus trip to see the Yankees vs. Red Sox at Fenway on Sunday, July 16. Cost is $159 for residents and $164 for nonresidents. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day.

Kennebunkport Lighthouse

Bus trip to Kennebunkport, Maine on Saturday, July 22 includes a sightseeing trolley tour and visit to the Cape Niddic “Nubble” lighthouse. Cost is $121 for residents and $126 for nonresidents. Bus will pick up passengers at the Perry House parking lot, 1128 West Broad St. in the morning and return later the same day.

Beaches open

Lifeguards will be on duty daily at Short Beach and Long Beach through Labor Day, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., unless posted.

Beach sticker attendants

Stratford Recreation Department announces that beach sticker attendants will be on duty at Short and Long Beach through Labor Day, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Dogs not allowed on beaches

The Town of Stratford wishes to remind residents and visitors that dogs are no longer allowed on Stratford beaches. The Town approved an ordinance allowing dogs on beaches during the off-season which is designated as December-March. Owners found not complying will be fined.

Recreation office open for permits

The Recreation Department office at Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street, is open on Saturdays, 8-2 through Sept. 30. Launching ramp permits will be available for purchase. A boat and trailer registration must be shown. Resident fee is $25 and nonresident is $125.

To obtain a sticker one must show the car registration and proof of residency (example: tax bill, car license, utility bill) to receive a “resident” sticker. The Recreation Department will be open for permits Monday-Friday, 8:30-4:15 pm and Saturday, 8-2.

Picnic pavilion reservations

Short Beach Pavilion reservations will be accepted at the Recreation Department Office at Birdseye Complex, 468 Birdseye Street. Reservation forms and rental fees are on the Town’s website at townofstratford.com/recreation.

Men Open Gym

Adult Men’s Open Gym at Birdseye Complex runs Tuesday nights from 7:30-9 p.m. The open gyms are for Stratford residents only. Registration and ID are required.

Birthday parties

Stratford Recreation offers a variety of parties. Call for reservations and details, 203-385-4052. Parties held on Saturdays and select Friday evenings. Parties are private* and include staff. Types of parties: Toddler, Obstacle Moonbounce, Bounce House, Gym/Sport, Karate, Flood Pool, Dance, Miniature Train, Zumba, Gymnastics and Sewing/Fashion Design.

Birdseye Complex Recreation Center

The Recreation Department will be offering a variety of programs at Birdseye Recreation Complex including a pool table, Skee-ball game, computer lab with Internet access, full size gym, game room and classrooms for programs and activities. Activities include art and crafts programs, basketball, open gyms, theatre workshops, fitness programs, dance classes and more. The Center does close on school half days, and weather-related closures.

The Birdseye Complex Recreation Center will be open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 3:30-5 for grades 3-6 and 4:30-6 for grades 7-8 with a variety of activities scheduled in the game room, cafeteria and gym. The center will be open through April 30. All children must be registered prior to attending the center. Registration is ongoing throughout the school year. This is a free program.

Birdseye Open gym Tuesday Adults, 7:45–9:15 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Wednesday and Thursday, High School 7:30-9 p.m.

Birdseye Open gym Saturday Middle and High School, 10-noon.