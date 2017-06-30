It’s hot, stay hydrated

It’s reaching that point in summertime where temperatures outside could lead to beach days as well as countless numbers of people suffering from dehydration. Even though dehydration is a health risk that can occur year round, summer’s high temperatures are linked to many cases.

Dehydration is the result of more water leaving the body than is being ingested. It can cause the body to shut down and in severe cases can be fatal.

A person suffering from dehydration might experience extreme dizziness, nausea, heart palpitations, confusion, the feeling of weakness and or fainting.

According to reports done by CBS back in 2013, the majority of Americans are aware of the importance of drinking enough water but 75 percent fall short of the prescribed 10 glasses a day.

Infants and elderly people are especially vulnerable to becoming dehydrated, according to WebMD.com. Children are more likely to become dehydrated because of their small body weight and high turnover of electrolytes. The elderly are more susceptible because your body doesn’t conserve water the same as when you were younger and you become less able to respond or adjust to changes in temperature.

The formula for calculating your daily fluid intake depends on your body weight. An average American man who weighs 195 pounds is recommended to have at least 70 ounces of water daily. The average American woman who weighs 165 pounds is recommended to have at least 65 ounces of water daily.

The website also encourages people to monitor the color of their urine to assure that your body is getting enough water. If your urine is transparent or has no color then you may in fact be drinking too much water. Any light shade of yellow urine means that you are healthy and hydrated. Darker yellow urine means that your body is in need of more water and you may begin to experience side effects of dehydration.

With temperatures rising higher as the summer nears late July and early August the importance of drinking enough water is as high as ever. WebMD.com recommends anyone working outside to drink water before, during, and after you’re finished to compensate for any fluids lost to sweat.

The concerns of maintaining a healthy water intake each day shouldn’t stop you from enjoying your summer, but practicing some of these tips could go as far as saving a life.