Stratford Campus News

Studies in Belize

Danielle LaChance, a current master’s student in the global field program (GFP) offered through Miami University’s ProjectDragonfly, will travel to Belize in July 2017 to study coral reefs, manatees, howler monkeys, jaguars and other wildlife while learning the methods communities are using to sustain them. LaChance is STEM program specialist for Girl Scouts of Connecticut.

Student-athlete

Eric Wilcoxson is one of more than 200 student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen during the 2017 spring sports season. Wilcoxson, a graduate of Frank S Bunnell High School, received a bachelor of arts in sociology at Lebanon Valley College. Wilcoxson was a member of the men’s lacrosse team.

Earn degrees

Purchase College: Brett Krumins, bachelor of science in communication.

Siena College: Daniel Paolini.

Western New England University: Casey Miller, juris doctor.

Named to spring dean’s list

The College of Saint Rose: Megan Anderson.

Fairfield University: Shadea Foster, nursing; Gianfranco Galantini, biology: concentration molecular biology; Nicholas McCarthy, history; Olivia Melendez, visual/performance art history visual arts administration; Shane Miller, management; Matthew Nolting, accounting; Brandon Russo, management; Zachary Schaefer, marketing; Emily Schofield, mathematics; Damien Soler, mechanical engineering; Tara Trigonis, marketing; Michael Vavala, mathematics; David Vilanova, nursing; Justin Wooley, philosophy; Hailey Young, English/teacher education.

Western New England University: Brenna Royal, accounting; Brian Valeriano, electrical engineering (five-year bachelor/master of science in electrical engineering); Jeremy Proto, sport management.