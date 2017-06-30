Stratford taking money from residents

To the Editor:

I have been speaking monthly in the public forum at Stratford Town Council meetings for this past year, mostly to the topic of the deeply embedded and pandemic dirty dealings of cronyism/nepotism/quid pro quo corruption infecting Town of Stratford.

In addressing the issue of Stratford’s current budget crisis, I want to revisit some of the points I’ve made over time as they are relevant to the current impasse. I have made the observation that Town of Stratford’s revenue generation machine is in many ways directly parallel to the same predatory antics being pulled in Hartford in the state of Connecticut’s revenue generation machine as duplicating the maneuvers by state legislators in preying upon Connecticut Residents in their taking money from the residents so as to line the pockets of their cronies, their pals in their special interest groups, civil servants, politicos.

I have made the finer point of speaking to what is rarely addressed in either forum; that being the massive amount of residents’ money that goes into the pockets of lawyers and judges.

Most legislators are lawyers, the Connecticut Judiciary is a yearly $600-million expense….

As our heroic justice warrior George Mulligan had been exposing for years, the Town of Stratford too puts millions of residents’ dollars into the insider attorneys’ pockets; town attorneys and town–contracted attorneys, town-connected attorneys are raking in literally millions of dollars via operating municipal predation in defending town and Stratford Police misconduct, etc.

As I have also been attending many of the monthly meetings of the over three dozen Town of Stratford commissions/agencies whose members are mayor-appointed cronies, (usually being the only Stratford public in attendance) I am repeatedly appalled and sickened witnessing the flagrant, blatant hubris and arrogance demonstrated by these political hacks, in particular the town attorneys. There is not even the pretense of disguising their predatory goals of finding and engaging in ways to take property/assets/money from Stratford residents for involuntary redistribution of assets for purpose of going into their fellow cronies’ pockets.