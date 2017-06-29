LETTER: Hats off to Stratford

To the Editor:

Growing up in a rural area in the Catskills of upstate New York, our four children did not enjoy a great deal of cultural diversity. Now spread out on both coasts (California and Connecticut ) they and our eight grandchildren are now in pretty upscale communities. With three grandchildren in Stratford, we visit often and have come to love the area.

As the Turning Point Dance Academy had their annual performance last Sunday, we were blessed to see the diversity of Stratford, represented all under one roof. The 3 ½-hour performance showcased every size, color and age-group imaginable, and though almost all female, presented a wonderful cross-section of the diversity Stratford represents. I was reminded of one of my favorite passages of Scripture: “And He has made from one blood every nation of men to dwell on all the face of the earth,” (Acts 17:26).

I know by encouraging their children to pursue their dancing, parents have done so at a great sacrifice of time and money, so hats off to you all and to Stratford for portraying the American family as it really is meant to be-culturally diverse and unified in purpose.

If only we could get our politics to line up with that with that same sense of purpose.

Tony Cruickshank