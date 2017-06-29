No budget in sight

As June slowly runs out, so does the end of the 2016-17 fiscal year. In normal years, the Town Council would have agreed on a spending plan and let town offices and schools operate without any issues.

This has not been a normal year, however, as differences between Town Council members about what should be in the town’s 2017-18 fiscal year spending plan have resulted in a pair of mayoral vetoes and no sign of talks renewing before next month.

The lack of a budget means the councilors will have to meet early in the morning of July 3 to pass an appropriation to keep things running properly.

Town Council members opted not to vote on a proposed budget at its last special meeting on June 19, all but ending any change for the town’s top board to have a budget in place before Saturday, which marks the start of the new fiscal year.

Two other budgets that had passed, one for $216.1-million and another for $216.3-million, came as a result of a divided council. Six councilors — 2nd District Councilman Scott Farrington-Posner, 3rd District Councilman Wali Kadeem, 5th District Councilman Greg Cann, 6th District Councilman and Council Majority Leader Philip Young, 7th District Councilman Marianne “Mitzi” Antezzo, and 10th District Councilman Tina Manus — wanted to have a budget that maintained the tax rate at 38.99 mills. Those plans called for reductions in municipal services and less money for the Board of Education than the school board had requested.

Four other council members — Council Chairman Beth Daponte, 4th District Councilman David Harden, 8th District Councilman and Minority Leader Vincent Chase and 9th District Councilman Alan Llewelyn — voted against those plans, saying it would not properly fund schools or allow for the town to pay for its obligations. They, like Mayor John Harkins, endorsed a plan that would have had a tax increase of less than one mill, something the hardliners and critics of the council say cannot happen.

Harkins, in his final year as mayor, exercised his veto powers on the approved plans, nullifying them as they only passed with six yes votes. A seventh yes vote on either plan would have made it veto-proof. A fifth no vote would have allowed Harkins to break a tie as he did to pass the current $215.3-million plan.

With no budget in place, Stratford will operate under the current budget, though it will have to account for some increases to pay for contractual obligations on the municipal side and with the Board of Education salaries, roughly $6 million.

Daponte said Monday that the Town Council will meet on the morning of July 3 to vote on an appropriation equivalent to last year’s budget plus the contractual obligations. The meeting will begin at 8:30 a.m and will include a public forum.

Daponte said the vote cannot take place until after the new fiscal year starts. Town offices are closed on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.

“We have to do it as a default appropriation until a budget passes,” Daponte said. “The town has to send out tax bills.”

Daponte is holding out hope that the council can reach the consensus it needs to pass a budget before Saturday, but it remains unlikely.

Daponte said the two passed budgets would have “put the town on a bad financial course.”

“We tried very hard in our last meeting through the caucuses and private meetings to come to a consensus,” Daponte said. “Unfortunately, [there were] some who didn’t want to have consensus.”

Daponte continued to be critical of the previous budgets, saying the plans passed by the group of six were merely trying to get to a number where there would be no tax increase without accounting for expenses such as workman’s compensation or that taxes went high previously because of previously unfunded pension obligations.

While Daponte held out hope for a special meeting this week, she did not sound confident.

“I’m hopeful we can come to consensus once the tax bills are out there and there are increases in them,” Daponte said, adding that the mill rate would be higher because the six hardliners didn’t want to work with others.

Manus said Tuesday that she is “feeling very disappointed” that no budget is in place, though she places blame on Daponte, Harkins and three other council members.

Manus says said the other side is playing a game of “smoke and mirrors” concerning cuts to the Board of Ed and Town Hall as well as expenses, a game that she labeled “fake news.”

“The Mayor and his [four] councilors REFUSE to accept the reality that revenue is legally $216.3-million dollars. The mayor’s budget and every proposal put forward by that group continues to draw revenues from the [Water Pollution Control Authority] and other enterprise reserves illegally to the tune of between $219 million and $220 million,” Manus said in an email to The Star. “We were elected to address issues within the town and to plan for a healthy financial future. Until a budget put forward separates those accounts and stops illegally withdrawing money from our savings accounts to pay expenses, I must continue to implore our mayor and the other [four] councilors to stop over spending and learn to live within our means.”

Manus concluded that the town “cannot afford the continuation of wanton spending. No budget is better than a dishonest budget that overspends and inflates revenue falsely.”

Harkins said Tuesday that he continues to urge the council members to “working on a viable compromise budget solution. The sooner, the better.”

The council’s next regular meeting is set for July 10.