Still fighting tuition charges

The Stratford Board of Education is still trying to fight plans to pay tuition to the City of Bridgeport for magnet schools.

Board Chairman James Feehan said at Monday’s meeting that the board is asking the state Department of Education to consider its case to not pay tuition to Bridgeport for students attending Discovery Interdistrict Magnet School and the Interdistrict Science Magnet School on the Fairchild Wheeler School campus.

State law passed last June allowed for Bridgeport to charge its suburban districts $3,000 per student starting in the 2017-18 school year. Stratford is facing a $575,000 bill for 197 students who attend the two magnet schools.

A lawsuit by Stratford and other towns against the state and the city was dismissed. Bridgeport’s motion for dismissal was approved on May 23, while the state was dropped as a defendant on May 10. Feehan said the court asked for the Stratford district to ask the state education department first.

Superintendent Janet Robinson said Judge Barbara Bellis told the Board of Ed it needed to exhaust the avenue of the state and get answers on what led to the tuition charges in the first place.

Laura Stefon, a spokesperson for the state Department of Education, said Stratford is asking State DOE Commissioner Dianna Wentzell to reconsider her decision to allow for tuition to be charged by asking for the declaratory ruling and the department is following the process required for declaratory rulings.

Robinson said she’s unclear on what will happen, but she does not expect Stratford to receive a tuition bill from Bridgeport on July 3, the first business day of the new fiscal year.

“It’s all in the hands of [State DOE Commissioner Dianna Wentzell],” Robinson said.

The $575,000 for tuition was not included in the district’s proposed $110.49-million budget for the 2018-18 fiscal year. The district is in a state of limbo now as the Town Council does not have a budget in place for the next fiscal year. It received $106.7-million this year and will receive that and an additional $2.7-million for contractual agreements and insurance costs once the Town Council approves an appropriation on Monday.

Robinson said the uncertainty has made it impossible for the Board of Ed to make any hirings.

“You want to have a pick of the candidates. You want to hire early. If someone is still not hired toward the end of the summer, we’re very limited in the quality of candidates we can get for open positions,” Robinson said.

The district is under a hiring freeze approved last month.

“You can’t run a school system as big as this without knowing how much money you’re working with,” she said.