Ferry Boulevard plan tabled

The Zoning Commission wants to take a little more time to review the housing plans for a proposed 119-unit housing development at a controversial and long-vacant Ferry Boulevard site.

Even though some of the commissioners appeared to favor the proposed project at 382 Ferry Boulevard, the commission voted late Tuesday to table talks on the plan presented by developer Nick Owen and firm Rolling Thunder II LLC.

Discussion on the proposal ran for more than three hours on Tuesday, including questions and answers from the commissioners to Owen and attorney Barry Knott, who represents the property owners.

The proposal discussed on Tuesday was an amended version of a Transit-Oriented Development plan for the site. The new plan would have 119 units spread out over three buildings, as opposed to the 133-unit plan rejected by commissioners on March 28.

Owen said he had met with residents near the property, many living on Willow, Homestead and Housatonic avenues, to develop a plan that would allow for the project to go forward and ease concerns that the new planned housing would be too much for the site. The plan would also include 1,200 square feet of retail space to satisfy the TOD requirements.

Owen thanked residents for offering input and helping him come up with a plan “to satisfy all parties.” He also said the project will be “a high-quality development” for Stratford.

Still, some residents and commissioners had concerns about the height of the so-called Building B, the number of parking lots available and the safety of pedestrians who would walk near the site.

John Rich, a Town Council candidate, said the new proposal does not fit the TOD because there’s not enough transportation in the area to justify it.

Housatonic Avenue resident Diane Gallagher said the project is good, but too unwieldy for the area given the traffic.

“It’s just too big,” Gallagher said. “I think your plan would be great if you downscaled it a little.”

Scott Farrington-Posner, a Town Council member and someone who has been a frequent watchdog of the property, said while he appreciated Owen’s efforts, there does not appear to be consensus on if the proposal was right for the neighborhood.

Farrington-Posner said the 2.5-acre site was too small for three apartment buildings. Farrington-Posner said he’d prefer just two buildings and between 75 and 90 units

“We’re talking about shoehorning three apartment buildings into one small space,” he said.

While Commission Chairman Stephanie Philips and commissioner Linda Pepin appeared ready to vote for the plan, Dave Fuller, Mark Juliano and Stephen Raguskus indicated they still had concerns and sought more modifications. Joe Paul recused himself from the vote.

With two members unprepared to vote, Philips asked for the commission to table the plan.

After the meeting, Farrington-Posner criticized Philips for “leading toward an approval” and tabling it only until it could be approved.

“I’ve never seen a zoning chair that leads the commissioners toward a decision one way or another,” he said. “What I saw up there was not right for a zoning chair.”

Philips responded on Wednesday, saying she only tabled the talks because Raguskus and Juliano indicated they were not prepared to vote. She also said that the residents and Owen deserve credit for trying to work together on something to satisfy the community.

“If this applicant is willing to work with the commission, it’s worth it for us to listen,” Philips said. “No one is going to be 100% happy, including Mr. Farrington-Posner.”