Daponte laments lack of ‘responsible’ budget passage

Last year, five town council members (councilpersons Vincent Chase, myself, David Harden, Alan Llewelyn and Philip Young) with the mayor approved a fiscal year 2017 (FY17) budget that made structural adjustments and put the town’s financial house in order. FY17’s was the first budget that fully financed the town’s pension obligation bonds taken out to fund municipal pensions promised but not fully funded in past decades. Further, in the FY17 budget, to compensate for the town’s deficient spending on education, a larger education investment was made. Preliminary student math test scores show that Stratford’s students have improved because of that investment.

This year, much to my dismay, the Town Council has yet to pass a FY18 budget that will withstand mayoral veto. In a year where urban areas in the northeast experienced 2.5% inflation and after last year’s budgetary adjustments, a close examination of the FY18 budget showed that while a tax increase could be well below inflation, it could not be zero — the town simply had too many increases in fixed costs. Also, approximately 10% of the town’s operating budget goes to paying pension obligation bonds. While I would like to have a 0% mill rate increase, doing so would not be worth the damage that would be done to the town’s fiscal situation and services. A 0% increase with the damage to services and financial obligations would negatively impact Stratford’s desirability.

This year, there were many attempts to pass a budget that continued the town on the prudent financial path set last year. However, there were only four persons on the council (myself, Chase, Harden, and Llewelyn) who voted for it. We are bipartisan, with two Democrats and two Republicans.

In May, the other six councilpersons passed a budget which the mayor vetoed. They later proposed another budget which lacked details but had similar end numbers as their first budget. What we know from the specificity of cuts in their first budget (nothing specific is known from the second budget) is that they would have wanted the following to occur, all of which puts the town on a financially unsound path:

Ignore the recommendations of actuaries and insufficiently fund workers’ compensation accounts for fire, police, public works, and EMS;

Fund education at a level insufficient to cover contractual increases;

Put more financial obligations onto EMS without explaining how those obligations would be covered, thus putting EMS services in jeopardy;

Rather than pay for needed equipment items (e.g., police radios, equipment for the fire department), move those expenditures from the operating budget and instead borrow, even though items are ineligible for bonding;

Underfund the economic development department; and

Insufficiently fund the town’s utilities (e.g., water, electricity) and insurance, which would have made the town dip into its general fund to pay such inevitable bills.

The finance director publicly called their first budget “fraudulent” and “unconscionable.” Their second budget was vetoed because it lacked specificity. As soon as they passed their second budget, they left council chambers with setting a mill rate.

In the short run, unfortunately and in no small part due to the underfunded pensions, Stratford will not have a low mill rate. However, it could be a very attractive place to live — we are a diverse coastal community on the Metro-North line with a manufacturing base and close to universities and hospitals. One aspect of being attractive is having a fiscally sound town budget that allows the town to provide excellent services and education quality.

Without a FY18 budget that can withstand a possible mayoral veto, town attorneys have informed that the council will need to pass a measure that funds the town at a level of last year’s budget plus the cost of any contractual obligations. This amount is likely to exceed the amount that the four of us and the mayor have proposed by less than 1%. This outcome is far better for property values and services than adopting an irresponsible budget.

Many good things are happening in Stratford. One very good thing was getting our financial house in order, which we did last year. I am proud of my role last year in working with a bipartisan group. Student test scores suggest education quality is increasing. The new Stratford High School has broken ground. Sikorsky will be staying with a strengthened local supply chain. Sterling House is adding on. Two Roads is again expanding. An essential aspect of advancing is financially supporting functions that will allow the town to continue its progress.

Beth Daponte is the Stratford Town Council Chairman and First District Town Councilman.