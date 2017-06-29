Stratford Star

Rising Stars program celebrates teen creativity

The Stratford Library’s Teen Services Department recently held its semi-annual Rising Stars @ SLA program. The event is a town-wide creative arts performance program geared to all Stratford teens.

The teens planned and produced this 8th edition which saw more than 40 teens displaying their talents in photography, digital design, video, painting, photography, scratchboard, body painting, beatbox and music along with food preparation and design.

The event was made possible by a M.E.D.A.L.S. grant from Stratford Partnership for Youth and Families.

Back row: Sarah Harrison, Gabe Williams, Alvin Muhfood, Chris Ramos, Brandon Crawford, Skyler Crabtree; front row: Colin Townsend, Haseena Kalam, Peter Luong and Michael Yacik.

