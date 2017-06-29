Stratford Library to screen La La Land

The Stratford Library’s Monday Matinees series continues with a screening of the Oscar winning musical, La La Land on July 10, at noon, in the Lovell Room. The summer series presents recent, popular films twice monthly on Monday afternoons at noon. The film showings are free and open to the public.

Written and directed by Academy Award winner Damien Chazelle, La La Land won an Oscar for lead actress Emma Stone. The modern musical tells the story of Mia (Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. It is rated PG:13 and runs 128 minutes.

Movies are shown uncut on widescreen. The new summer schedule of Monday Matinees is currently available at the Library.

For more information, call 203-385-4162 or visit stratfordlibrary.org.