Philips: Let’s improve public safety

We all agree that Stratford is a great town and has countless assets, but these wonderful features are contingent on a safe community. As the next mayor of Stratford, I support the absolute need for a strong public safety infrastructure that meets today’s and future challenges. Our town needs to be prepared for a host of catastrophic events potentially involving weapons, chemicals, cyber-attacks and harm to our environment.
I have a record of advancing public safety with real vision and real solutions and I believe we need to stand together to accept nothing less than the best for our town. Some of these ideas are not expensive, but go a long way to solving our problems and avoid more expensive alternatives.
To do this, I want to first invest in technology and emergency management to elevate our capabilities for surveillance, enforcement, protection, and response. We need to invest in protecting our town assets such as the water pollution plant from damaging weather and potential terrorist threats. We should expand guidance to help businesses and homeowners upgrade their security and interface effectively with the town’s emergency management, which could lead to lower insurance cost. I would like to see our seniors have an option to sign up for a panic button coupled with a special key access from the fire department to prevent door damage during emergency access.
Second, our schools need to be safe for our children and staff. As the next mayor of Stratford, I will make it a priority to work with the Board of Education to ensure we address the many forms of bullying and aggression that hurts everyone. I want to invest in programs that instill pride, self-esteem, and a sense of accomplishment in our youth.
Third, improving public safety also means we need to keep our adolescents and young adults off the streets because if often leads to trouble. As the next mayor of Stratford, I would like to start with a jobs bank program that help businesses and town services hire youth, especially during the summer. I would like to help our high school vocational students find internships, including in town departments.
Public Safety is not just police, fire, and EMS, it also means working with community services and the medical community to fight alcohol and opioid abuse. It means supporting our community partners like the Board of Education, Recreation, YMCA, Sterling House, Stratford Library, the South-End Community Center, the Clergy Association and other agencies to provide safe and productive opportunities for afterschool and weekends. We need to invest in town-wide communication so everyone knows what is available for people to do.
Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the people who were recently involved in a town-wide Public Safety meeting hosted by Councilmen Wali Kadeem and me. Every person’s question was answered. Let me add that I support the Police Community Resource Officers (CRO) who have already removed guns off the streets. I support an ordinance that would allow the police to seize bikes from kids who ride dangerously, intentionally provoking drivers rather than having their parents pay a summons. In turn, I support the need to restore the bike and skate boarding park formerly at Short Beach. Let’s stay safe and enjoy a wonderful summer.
Stephanie Philips is a Democratic candidate for mayor. She is also chairman of the Stratford Democratic Town Committee.