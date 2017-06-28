Hamden Post 88 scored three runs in the first inning en route to a 8-1 victory over Stratford Post 42 on Tuesday.

Hamden batted around off of Zach Piroh (1-1) by scoring two runs on wild pitches and another on a bases-loaded walk.

In the fourth with two out, Trevor Brandl singled and advanced to third on a double by Mike Ferrett. He scored on an outfield error.

In the seventh, Hamden batted around off of reliever Anthony Herman, scoring four times on a two-run single by Brendan Kirch and a bases loaded walk and hit batter.

Stratford’s run came in the fifth on a triple by Adam Wojenski and a sacrifice fly by Pat Browne.

Hamden was aided by six walks and five hit batters.