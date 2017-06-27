Stratford Star

Cal Ripken stars win district baseball title

By Stratford Star on June 27, 2017 in Sports Features, Youth Sports · 0 Comments

Stratford Baseball Association’s Cal Ripken 12U All-Stars win their district and move onto state tournament play in New Milford, starting Saturday, July 1.

The team won behind great pitching by Joseph Adzima and JJ Romatzick.

Key defense was played by Daniel Adzima, Brendan Ramsdell, Frank Saad and Landon Zdru.

Offensively, Dante Quattrucci, Ian Lubas and Matt Diaz all hit home runs.

Colin Labella and Quinn Carmona added great at bats to get on base for the big hitters.

Casey Rossomando, who is injured cheered on his teammates.

Stratford beat New Canaan, 14-12 in game one. In game two, they defeated Greenwich 5-0. In the championship game, they handed Norwalk a 6-5 loss.

