On Thursday, June 22, Sterling House Community Center hosted more than 300 future campers, family members, staff and friends for its Summer Day Camp Ice Cream Social on the front lawn of the former Sterling family mansion.

Board members, staff, volunteers and friends of Sterling House scooped hundreds of chocolate and vanilla ice cream cups, thanks to support from Goody Bassett’s Ice Cream Shoppe.

Children in attendance enjoyed the playground and open lawns.

The occasion was the kick-off of Sterling House’s 76th annual Summer Day Camp program, which officially began the following Monday, June 26.

According to Amanda Meeson, executive director at Sterling House, the Ice Cream Social was a way to welcome families to the house, introduce them to the camp staff and give the campers an opportunity to make new friends.

“The first day of camp can be overwhelming for many and especially first-time campers.

“We thought an ice cream social would be a fun way to support that transition and we are thrilled so many families came out to join us.

Camp Director Priscilla Choquette, Meeson and camp staff took turns talking to parents about the structure and activities at camp while counselors took the lead and facilitated games with their new campers.

There are still openings in a few age groups for Sessions 2, 3 and 4 of camp and wait lists have been started for all the groups that are full.

If interested, find more information at sterlinghousecc.org, or call 203-378-2606, ext. 100.