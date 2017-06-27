Rain, wind, sun, heat and humidity — the first one; the most recent one — Stratford’s Mike Ruospo has participated in all but three of the Fairfield Half Marathons since the first back in 1981.

“It’s beautiful. It was a wonderful, bright day,” Ruospo said of this Sunday’s Faxon Law Fairfield Half Marathon.

Spectators hosed down runners and hand out water along the course, which is always particularly welcomed when it is hot and sunny.

“The fan support was unbelievable today,” said Ruospo, adding that the course was made safe with road closures in Fairfield and Westport.

The Fairfield Half Marathon is a chance for Ruospo to catch up with some of the runners he has met at various races throughout the years. Since it is such a big event, it’s the only time he will see some of them during the course of the year.

“It’s like the kickoff to the summer,” said Ruospo, who came across the finish line at Jennings Beach in a time of 1:42.43 (228th place).

Ruospo, a member of the Milford Road Runners Club, is gearing up for a full marathon, the Mad Marathon in Waitsfield, Vermont, in a couple of weeks. He will be going for his sixth straight top 50 performance in that race.

Ruospo credits his road race success to the motivation and encouragement of running partner Lorraine Watkins of Westport, who also ran the Fairfield Half. He said they push each other.

Stratford was well represented in the annual race, led by Kyle Steger, who placed 69th in a time of 1:32.01.

John Lee placed 126th in 1:36.44. Ronald Petersen was 213th in 1:41.15. Ariel Smith came in 280th in a time of 1:44.58.

The half marathon was won by West Hartford’s Everett Hackett in 1:07.15.

The top female was Annmarie Tuxbury of New Hartford, who was 13th in 1:20.10.