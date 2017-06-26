Obituary: Gregory C. Ziegler, 63, of Ansonia

Gregory C. Ziegler, 63, of Ansonia, heavy equipment operator for the A.J. Penna Construction Company, husband of Cheryl Lynn (Lapis) Ziegler, died June 20, at home.

Born Jan. 16, 1954, in Detroit, Mich., son of the late Phillip and Helen (Ostic) Ziegler; U.S. Marine veteran, Vietnam War.

Besides his wife, survivors include two children, Jennifer Ziegler-Dean and her husband, Mike, Rachel Psaradellis and her husband, Bob, four stepchildren, Doreen Goding and her husband, Woody, Kelly Fletter and her husband, Brian, Jessica Lapis and Justin Lapis, 10 grandchildren, three great-grandsons, three sisters, Becky, Marilynn and Cynthia, two brothers, Dave and Eric and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions: American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, New York 10006, liverfoundation.org/ or the Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405, hospice.com/.

