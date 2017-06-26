Obituary: Marnell Vance Eads, 78, of Stratford

Marnell Vance Eads, 78, of Stratford, retired cook for Vazzy’s Restaurant in Stratford, wife of Harry Eads, died June 24, at home.

Born on Aug. 27, 1938, in Davin, West Virginia to the late George and Alley (Browing) Vance.

Besides her husband, survivors include sons, Alan of Stratford and Daniel and his wife, Kim of Ansonia, grandchildren, Benjamin and Jeremiah Eads, sisters, Anna Ruth Vance and Susan Rollins and her husband, Larry, brothers, Jerry Vance and his wife, Diana, and Terry Vance and his wife, Linda, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by five brothers and two sisters.

Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford.