Obituary: Richard James Downing, 88, of Stratford

Richard James Downing, 88, of Stratford, retired tileman for the Barbetta Tile Company, husband of Ruth (Fraboni) Downing, died June 18.

Born April 27, 1929, in Braddock, Pa., son of the late Joseph and Mary (Couch) Downing; U.S. Navy, Korean War.

Besides his wife, survivors include daughter, Mary and son, Richard and his wife, Nancy, stepgrandchildren, Heather Waters (Tim) and Patrick Waters (Celia), stepgreat-granddaughter, Teagan Rose Murray, sister-in-law, Jean Downing of Slippery Rock, Pa., brother-in-law, Ed McMullen of East Pittsburgh, Pa., and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by brothers, Joe and Phil Downing, sisters, Jane McMullen and Mary Caulfield and her husband, Bernie, brother-in-law, Joseph Fraboni and his wife, Ann, son-in-law, Troy Skene.

Burial: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Trumbull.

Memorial contributions: Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 310909, Newington, CT 06131, dav.org or Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, 1275 York Ave., New York, NY 10065, giving.mskcc.org.

William R. McDonald Funeral Home, Stratford.