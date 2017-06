Shelton FC U16, representing Shelton Youth Soccer, won a hard-fought 1-0 match against Shoreline FC on June 4.

With the victory, Shelton FC successfully defended its state championship from 2016.

Stratford’s Tucker David and Justin Horvath with Shelton FC teammates will be headed to its second straight Region 1 finals, representing Connecticut in Spotsylvania (Va.) from June 29 to July 4.