Free CT Caregiver Resource Guides available

Stratford Probate Court Judge Kurt Ahlberg has announced that the Court has received a limited number of Connecticut Caregiver Resource Guides from the Connecticut Chapter of AARP.

“This publication is a very useful tool for those providing care for family members,” Judge Ahlberg said. “It provides contact information for both governmental and nonprofit resources for those providing care for elderly or disabled individuals.”

“The Court cannot give enough thanks to those caregivers, who are often family members, who provide this service to those in Stratford who cannot provide for themselves,” Ahlberg continued. “This guide should help them obtain the additional support they need to continue to provide care to their loved ones.”

The guide is available at the Stratford Probate Court, 468 Birdseye Street, second floor, for free. The court’s hours are Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information, call 203-385-4023.