Stratford Parents’ Place celebrates Family, Friends and Neighbors program

Stratford Parents’ Place (SPP) recently celebrated another successful year of its Family, Friends and Neighbors program. Providers who attended this year’s celebration were treated to dessert and a raffle for toys and baby equipment, many of which were donated to Parents’ Place through the Junior Women’s League of Stratford and families who support the center’s mission.

The Family, Friends and Neighbors program supports Stratford home-based child care providers. Funding is provided by the United Way of Coastal Fairfield County. The program offers a lending library of learning bags, ongoing provider outreach and support by a certified parent educator, a home visiting program focusing on child development information, and monthly provider/child activity sessions held at Parents’ Place.

The providers also are able to participate in Stratford Parents’ Place Early Childhood Institute workshops and training. These trainings support quality child care and education of preschoolers and include topics specific to Connecticut’s Early Learning and Development Standards, (CT ELDS).

Lillian, a Stratford home-based childcare provider said that with the help of Stratford Parents’ Place, and learning more about the CT ELDS, she has been able to “Make many improvements and has learned so much.”

Stratford Parents’ Place, a family resource center, located at Stratford Academy/Johnson House, 719 Birdseye Street is a program of the Stratford Public Schools. All programs and services are for Stratford residents. For more information about this program, call Migda Carrero, Stratford Parents’ Place at 203-381-6992 or [email protected]