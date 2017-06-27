Stratford Star

Stratford Community Concert Band plays at Paradise Green

By Stratford Star on June 27, 2017

The Stratford Community Concert Band will present their final summer concert on Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m., at the Paradise Green Gazebo, 131 Huntington Road. Rain date is July 13.

The band, in its 56th season, will present a selection of familiar music in the swing style. The entire musical program has been arranged by the band’s musical director and conductor Wayne Hiller of Bridgeport and is different from the first summer concert.

Attendees are invited to bring chairs or blankets. For more information, call band president Bob Sherman, 203-556-4097 or email [email protected]

The next concert in the Summer Sunset Concert Series is Kenn Morr Band Tuesday, July 6, at 7 p.m., at Paradise Green.

