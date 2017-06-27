Stratford Community Concert Band plays at Paradise Green

The Stratford Community Concert Band will present their final summer concert on Tuesday, July 11, at 7 p.m., at the Paradise Green Gazebo, 131 Huntington Road. Rain date is July 13.

The band, in its 56th season, will present a selection of familiar music in the swing style. The entire musical program has been arranged by the band’s musical director and conductor Wayne Hiller of Bridgeport and is different from the first summer concert.

Attendees are invited to bring chairs or blankets. For more information, call band president Bob Sherman, 203-556-4097 or email [email protected]