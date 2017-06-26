Obituary: Phyllis L. (Gautiero) Babasick, 83, of Stratford

Phyllis L. (Gautiero) Babasick, 83, of Stratford, retired sales associate for D.M. Read’s Department Store, wife of the late Joseph J. Babasick, died June 18, in Bridgeport Hospital.

Born in Bridgeport, on Dec. 1, 1933 to the late Anthony and Margaret (Sabo) Gautiero.

Survivors include sons, Paul Babasick of Houston, Texas, and Dr. David (Babasick) Lauren and his wife, Beverly of Huntington, two grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren, sister, Barbara Edwards and her husband, Rudy of Newtown, brother, Richard Gautiero of Florida, and several nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by infant son, Michael.

Services: Saturday, July 1, 10 a.m., St. Mark Church, 500 Wigwam Lane, Stratford. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Friday, 4-7 p.m., Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford.