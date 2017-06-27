Readers Theatre Showcase continues at Stratford Library

The Stratford Library and Square One Theatre Company continues Readers Theatre Summer Showcase 2017, the annual series of live, staged readings of new plays, with Wendy MacLeod’s new contemporary play, Things Being What They Are on Thursday, June 29, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. No reservations will be taken. The theatre reading, which is the fourth of seven scheduled readings in the play series, is free and open to the public.

As Bill anxiously waits for his unfaithful wife and his furniture, he is visited by Jack, a divorced neighbor who suggest the loneliness of life after marriage. At first Jack appears to be a nightmare neighbor, but gradually Bill’s perception of his new “friend” deepens. Things Being What They Are is a serious comedy about middle-aged male angst that is by turns acid, tender and funny in a way that proceeds powerfully from character and context.

Taking part in the library reading are Christopher Finch of Bridgeport and Bruce Murray of Stratford. Tom Holehan of Stratford, artistic director of Square One, will stage the reading.

For more information, call the 203-385-4162.