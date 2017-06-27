Square One Theatre celebrates Subscriber Award winners

Stratford’s Square One Theatre Company concluded its 27th anniversary season with the annual presentation of its Subscriber Awards. The awards were selected by the theatre’s nearly 1,000 subscribers who voted for performers in various acting categories from the company’s three-play, 2016-17 season. This was the second year for the theatre’s new space onstage at Stratford Academy.
Square One’s production of Christian O’Reilly’s, Chapatti last March won two awards including Outstanding Production. It also was cited for Outstanding Actor for Al Kulcsar of Fairfield, playing a lonely Irishman resisting the opportunity to fall in love. Kulcsar is the top winner thus far with this most recent award being his eighth. He also won last season for his role in The Outgoing Tide and previously for The Shop at Sly Corner, Freud’s Last Session and Southern Comforts among others. Familiar actors who also repeated wins in the Outstanding Featured Actor and Actress categories Pat Leo of Monroe and Peggy Nelson of Hamden were cited for their roles as the President and First Lady in Square One’s fall production of the political drama, Now or Later by Christopher Shinn.
Named Outstanding Actress was Alice McMahon of Ridgefield, for her starring role in Mark St. Germain’s Becoming Dr. Ruth. The one-woman play about America’s foremost sex therapist closed Square One’s season last month. McMahon has won previously for her roles in Southern Comforts and Not Waving at the theatre.
Square One’s 28th anniversary season will open with Steven Levenson’s workplace comedy, Core Values, on Nov. 2. For more information call 203-375-8778 or visit squareonetheatre.com.