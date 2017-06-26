ABC Child Care celebrates graduates

ABC Child Care & Learning Center, 2740 Broadbridge Avenue, Stratford celebrated their 2017 Pre-K graduation on Wednesday, June 21.

The graduation ceremony was held at the center where the graduates wore full cap and gown attire. During the ceremony the graduates artwork was on display and they performed various songs and poems for family and friends. There were 14 graduates in the class.

After the ceremony graduates participated in the annual hat toss followed by a reception with refreshments shared with family and friends.