Summer Swim Saturdays at Sterling House pool begins Saturday, July 1, and continues every Saturday this summer, from noon-4 p.m. Sterling House members may swim for $1.

“Our campers enjoy our pool every day, so we thought our greater Sterling House Community could too! We are really excited to offer our members a $1 community swim and encourage families to cool off and have fun together on our summer Saturdays,” said Sterling House Executive Director Amanda Meeson.

Advance registration is not required. A Sterling House membership costs $15 per year for an individual, or $30 per year for a family. For more information, visit sterlinghousecc.org.