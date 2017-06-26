Stratford Star

Summer Swim Saturdays at Sterling House

By Stratford Star on June 26, 2017 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, Entertainment, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Summer Swim Saturdays at Sterling House pool begins Saturday, July 1, and continues every Saturday this summer, from noon-4 p.m. Sterling House members may swim for $1.

“Our campers enjoy our pool every day, so we thought our greater Sterling House Community could too! We are really excited to offer our members a $1 community swim and encourage families to cool off and have fun together on our summer Saturdays,” said Sterling House Executive Director Amanda Meeson.

Advance registration is not required. A Sterling House membership costs $15 per year for an individual, or $30 per year for a family. For more information, visit sterlinghousecc.org.

Related posts:

  1. Sterling House helps former executive director celebrate 100th birthday
  2. Band Together to play fund-raiser for Sterling House
  3. Band Together to play at fund-raiser for Sterling House
  4. Sterling House to offer free babysitting during Stratford Restaurant Week

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Obituary: Phyllis L. (Gautiero) Babasick, 83, of Stratford Next Post Pinta and Nina ship replicas arrive in Bridgeport
About author
Stratford Star

Stratford Star


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Stratford Star

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Stratford Star, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress