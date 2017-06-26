Stratford Star

Fire late Sunday heavily damages Peace Street home

By Melvin Mason on June 26, 2017 in Lead News, News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A late Sunday night fire forced people out a Peace Street home and caused heavy damage.

Stratford firefighters responded to the fire that was reported on Sunday evening at 265 Peace Street. Fire Marshal Brian Lampart said the blaze engulfed a second floor bedroom and severely damaged two other rooms with smoke and heat.

Four engine companies were able to bring the fire under control within 15 minutes, Lampart said.

No injuries were reported, but several adults were left without a home due to the fire’s severity.  The Red Cross provided assistance in finding temporary housing.

