Pat Browne pitched Stratford Senior Legion to a 6-0 win in the first game, and Post 42 defeated West Haven 11-2 in the second game, when coach Mike Della Vecchia’s club swept a Zone 2 doubleheader at Penders Field on Sunday.

“Pat has pitched two complete games for us,” said Della Vecchia of his rising senior at Fairfield Prep. “In the first couple innings of his first start he had trouble locating his pitch. Today, he looked so much more comfortable.”

Browne is pitching in for Post 42 on the hill, and the outfielder has also helped out behind the plate.

“We are playing great defense and everyone is doing what they have to do,” Browne said. “I was getting ahead in the count and my curveball was good today.”

Post 42 did a good job putting together two-out rallies on West Haven righthander Ty Reeves.

Connor Anstis, who had three hits, singled with two outs in the third and stole second base.

Neil Velasquez walked and Zach Piroh singled to center for a 1-0 lead.

Anthony Herman followed with a two-run single to right.

Stratford added two more runs in the fourth.

Rich Starkey worked out a one-out walk, before Adam Wojenski singled to left field.

Starkey rounded second too far, drawing an errant throw from Diego Maheka.

Starkey got back to his feet and motored all the way home, scoring with his left hand on Dennis Gamester’s tag attempt at the plate.

Wojenski went to third on the play and scored on Anstis’ two-out single for a 5-0 lead.

Velasquez doubled to open the fifth and scored on Herman’s RBI single to center.

West Haven put two runners on base in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings only to be denied.

In the sixth, Anstis threw out a runner at the plate from his shortstop position with catcher Zach Dunkel making the tag.

Browne then left a runner at third with his sixth strikeout.

In the second game, Jonathan Och picked up his second win on the mound. Wojenski pitched the seventh inning to complete the five-hitter.

West Haven scored a run in the top of the first on a single by Reeves.

Stratford scored four runs in the bottom of the inning.

Velasquez walked, Piroh doubled and Herman was hit by a pitch to load the bases.

Tommy Fernandes drew a base on balls to force home the tying run.

Starkey’s sacrifice fly put Post 42 in front, before Braydon Seaburg doubled home two more.

In the second, Dunkel and Anstis singled to get things started.

Piroh knocked in a run with a base hit and Herman made it 7-1 with a two-run single to make it 7-1.

In West Haven’s third, Nick Demaio singled and Lou Masselli doubled him home.

In the Stratford sixth, Wojenski and Dunkel singled before Anstis singled home a run.

Velasquez walked, Piroh hit a sacrifice fly for a run and Herman doubled home two more.

Anstis, Piroh, Herman and Dunkel each had two hits and Herman had four RBIs.

Stratford (6-2) will begin a three-game series with Hamden Post 88 on Tuesday at Penders Field at 5:45. They visit Hamden at Rochford Field Wednesday at 5:45 and return home to play Post 88 on Thursday at 7.