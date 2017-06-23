Stratford Star

Girls Summer Basketball League results

By Stratford Star on June 23, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Stratford High School Girls Summer Basketball League season opened its season last Thursday with five games being played at the Birdseye Recreation Center.

Week one results: Kolbe 37, Masuk 21; Seymour 44, Ansonia 32; St. Joseph 47, Shelton 28; Stratford 43, Harding 39 and Greens Farm Academy 20, Oxford 18.

Games are scheduled on the hour from 5 to 9 p.m every Thursday. Admission is $3 for adults, $1 for seniors and children under 12.

Here’s the schedule for week two: Ansonia vs Stratford; St. Joseph vs Oxford; Harding vs Kolbe; Shelton vs Seymour and Greens Farm Academy vs Masuk.

