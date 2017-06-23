Stratford Star

Jonathan Cineus, Andrew Matthews honored

By Stratford Star on June 23, 2017

Jonathan Cineus and Andrew Matthews earned All-State in track and field.

Jonathan Cineus of Bunnell High School (Class MM state champion in the triple jump) and Andrew Matthews of Stratford High School (Class MM state champion in the javelin) received their first team All-State certificates at the Connecticut High School Coaches Association All-State Outdoor Track and Field Banquet held at the Aqua Turf in Southington on Wednesday, June 21.

Cineus is a junior at Bunnell and will return in 2018 to defend his crown.

Matthews is a recent graduate of Stratford High and will attend Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri in the fall, where he will major in Biblical Studies and compete on the track and field team for the Crusaders.

