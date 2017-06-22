Man charged with assault, kidnapping ex-girlfriend

A Stratford man has been charged with felony kidnapping and other crimes after an alleged domestic violence incident in Trumbull.

David Gonzalez, 24, of Success Avenue, Stratford, has been arrested on a warrant by Trumbull Police for numerous domestic violence charges stemming from an incident June 11 with his ex-girlfriend.

The 21-year-old victim told police that her car had broken down on Quarry Road in Trumbull. She called Gonzalez (whom police learned she had a protective order against from a December 2016 incident) to help her but when he arrived, he allegedly became angry after seeing evidence on her phone of conversations with another man.

Gonzalez reportedly took the woman’s keys and phone from her. The victim said she entered Gonzalez’s car to attempt to retrieve them, but Gonzalez began to punch her and began driving away with her in the car. Gonzalez prevented the victim from escaping while he drove to downtown Bridgeport.

The victim told police that during the time she was in the car with him, Gonzalez punched her many times in the face and body, struck her on her ankle with a wrench to prevent her from running away and wrapped an electrical cord around her neck and strangled her, until she struck and clawed at his face to make him stop. Gonzalez eventually pushed the victim out of his car near Golden Hill Street in Bridgeport. Police said the victim had visible injuries consistent with her statement.

On June 21, police located Gonzalez at his place of work and arrested him. He was charged with first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault, second-degree strangulation, criminal violation of a protective order, and disorderly conduct. He was held on a $250,000 bond with a court date of June 22.