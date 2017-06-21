Groundbreaking held for Hindu Cultural Center

One by one, members of Stratford’s Hindu community dropped flower petals, essential grains and precious stones into a foundation pit where construction is to commence for a new Hindu Cultural Center Temple at 96 Chapel St. The Bhumi Puja, a ground breaking ceremony, was a three-day event that concluded on June 17.

The first phase of the project, the construction of the new cultural center building, will cost an estimated $1.2 million to $1.5 million, and will take approximately one and one-half to two years to complete, Hindu Cultural Center President Renu Vij anticipates.

Second and third phases will follow, and include upgrades to the existing building on the grounds.

“It’s hugely important because we are a one-of-a-kind temple in southern Fairfield County,” Vij said of the project, which will be paid for completely through donations.

There are about 400 members of the Cultural Center, and growth in the community and membership has led to the need for more space.

“This meets all of the community’s needs, culturally and religiously,” Vij added. “We’re very excited. We’ve been working toward doing this for a long time.”

“I could have never anticipated in my wildest dreams that something of this magnitude could be brought into this community,” said Ravi Vankayala, a cultural center volunteer who has lived in the United States since 1990 and has seen a lot of change throughout the decades. “People are migrating. There is a global touch to everything these days.”

Vankayala added that we all have one Creator, each religion is important, and that the new center space will help make it possible for more of the Hindu community to celebrate.

“I think it’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing for us,” said Cultural Center member Rooma Mehta, while standing in a long line to participate in the ceremony.

“It’s good for our children. They can learn the nuances and culture of Indian heritage,” added another member of the community, Niraj Gupta.

Vij said the Cultural Center provides lessons in the Hindi language as well as dance and music.

“We do a lot of cultural programs where the kids get involved,” Vij said.

Balkrishna Sharma, who runs the Hindi school at the center, acknowledges that this expansion will benefit the offerings.

“It’s a dream come true. It’s everybody’s dream come true,” Sharma said.

Kishore Agnihotram stood next to Priest Krishnamurthy Ji and a sitting Srinivas Mallagpradda, leading the way with other members of the center as the ceremony unfolded. Agnihotram and Mallagpradda are both called a Rithvik in the religion.

The items that were put into the ground were three miniature main deities (Durga Mata, Balaji and Shivji) the temple will house; 11 construction bricks; Panch Dhatu (five metals — gold, copper, silver, lead and zinc or tin); Navadhanya (nine essential grains including rice, black sesame wheat, black eyed peas); Navaratna (nine precious stones such as ruby, emerald, pearl, coral, Yellow sapphire); silk cloth; and flower pedals.

The number nine for the essential grains and stones represents following nine planetary stations (Sun, Moon, Mars, Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, Ascending Lunar Node, Descending Lunar Node) in the orbit, Vankayala said.

Before starting any major construction, Hindus perform Bhumi Pooja, Ganesh Homam and Govu Pooja, Vankayala added.

Vankayala said the Bhumi Puja significance is that Hindus believe Earth is one of the five sacred elements and is revered as Mother Goddess. Bhumi in sanskrit language means earth hence before starting construction they perform a ritual seeking Goddess blessing, he said.

Ganesh Homam: Lord Ganesha is an obstacle remover hence before commencing any big project or undertaking Hindus perform a ritual to please him and seek his blessings to remove any obstacles that may arise during the course.

Govu Pooja (Cow Pooja): Govu in Sanskrit means Cow. In Hindu scriptures (Vedas) it is written that Govu is a form of Kamadhenu and Kamadhenu is believed to fulfill all good wishes. Hence Hindus performed a ritual to the cow to help them accomplish their desire to raise a Hindu temple.

A cow named Faith and calf named Precious was brought from Buttermilk Lane Farm in Orange to participate in the ceremony.